Saminu Abdullahi News: Provides assist in win

Abdullahi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 win against Club Tijuana. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Abdullahi notched his first assist of the season as he got the ball to Angel Zaldivar, who then scored the winning goal in the 93rd minute. Abdullahi was falling as he managed to pass the ball to the attacker. It marked the second appearance of the season for the midfielder who recently made the move to Juarez.