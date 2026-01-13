Chergui is currently receiving treatments from the medical staff of Paris FC since he returned from the AFCON with an injury. The defender was eliminated from the competition with Algeria and suffered an undisclosed issue that will require some days of rest. Chergui in a doubt for Sunday's clash against Nantes and it would be a blow for the Francilians if he had to miss the game since he has been a regular starter in defense this season. Kolo, Nhoa Sangui or Hamari Traore could see increased playing time if he had to miss some games.