Samir Chergui Injury: Could return against Strasbourg

Chergui (hamstring) resumed team training Tuesday and could return for the clash against Strasbourg on March. 15, according to Laurent Pruneta from Le Parisien.

Chergui looks close to making his return after getting back into team training Tuesday and now has his sights set on the March. 15. clash against Strasbourg. The defender has been battling recurring hamstring problems, so the staff is expected to manage his workload carefully and ease him back in to avoid another setback. That said, even though he was a regular starter before going down, it is still unclear how new coach Antoine Kombouare views him and what role he will hand him once he is fully fit.