Samir Chergui Injury: Plays in friendly

Chergui (hamstring) made his return from a lengthy injury layoff and was in the starting lineup as his team secured a 2-0 friendly victory over Red Star.

Chergui had been sidelined for 14 games after suffering a hamstring injury while representing Algeria at AFCON, with his return initially expected on March 15 against Strasbourg before he missed the call. The midfielder finally returned to action for the first time in a friendly against Red Star, a significant milestone in his recovery. With league action returning against Lorient on April 5, he could be in contention for a place in the squad, though given the lengthy spell he has been away, a bench role appears the most likely scenario as he works his way back to full fitness.