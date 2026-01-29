Chergui suffered several hamstring injuries this season while on international duty with Algeria and the defender's recent setback came during the AFCON. The versatile defender is expected to miss at least one more month to recover fully from his injury and this is a blow for the squad since he has been a regular starter for the team, both in central defense or at right back. During his absence, Kolo and Hamari Traore are expected to see increased playing time, although newcomer Diego Coppola will compete for a starting role too in the backline.