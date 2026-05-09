Samir El Mourabet Injury: Late call Sunday

El Mourabet is questionable for Sunday's match against Angers due to a "small injury," according to manager Gary O'Neil, per Jonathan Helbling of Alsa Sports. "Samir is bothered by a small injury after the game, so they are examining him."

El Mourabet needs some testing ahead of Sunday's match, as after a midweek Conference League match, he is dealing with a small injury. He has started in a few of their matches recently, serving in more of a rotational role, so it is a loss of depth. That said, Mathias Amougou and Rafael Luis look likely to start in the middle of the pack.