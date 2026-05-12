Samir El Mourabet Injury: Likely to play against Brest

El Mourabet (undisclosed) is expected to be an option for Wednesday's match against Brest, according to manager Gary O'Neil, per ICI Alsace.

El Mourabet is looking to play again this week after getting some time with the second team this week, returning from an undisclosed injury. He has been in and out of the starting XI but is typically a starter, so the club does gain back some midfield coverage with his addition. However, the question remains if he will be eased into action or start immediately.