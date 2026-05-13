Samir El Mourabet News: Finds starting XI

El Mourabet (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Brest.

EL Mourabet was likely to rejoin the squad Wednesday after he played with the second team earlier in the week, and that has come to fruition, with the midfielder finding the starting XI. He has mainly earned a starting role this season, a spot he should maintain in the final match day, recording one goal and two assists in 32 appearances (24 starts) this season.