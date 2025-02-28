Samir Injury: Forced off again

Samir was replaced in the in the 56th minute of Friday's match against Cruz Azul due to an apparent muscle issue.

Samir did a good job as part of his team's three-man central defense after recovering from concussion. However, he could be back on the sidelines for a few more games with this new injury. In that case, a no longer suspended Lucas Merolla will likely take his place in the starting lineup and will be expected to rack up defensive numbers along with Facundo Ezequiel Almada and Luis Gustavo Sanchez.