Samir Injury: Subs off with concussion

Samir left under concussion protocol after a knock to the head in the first half of Friday's 3-1 loss to Necaxa.

Samir said he was fine in a video posted by the club after the match. However, given that it was a protocol substitution, the center-back is ruled out for the upcoming games against Rayados and Cruz Azul. Luis Gustavo Sanchez took his place on the field, and Lucas Merolla served a one-game suspension Friday, so those will be the main options to fill in the lineup while Samir is unavailable.