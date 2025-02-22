Samir Injury: Subs off with concussion
Samir left under concussion protocol after a knock to the head in the first half of Friday's 3-1 loss to Necaxa.
Samir said he was fine in a video posted by the club after the match. However, given that it was a protocol substitution, the center-back is ruled out for the upcoming games against Rayados and Cruz Azul. Luis Gustavo Sanchez took his place on the field, and Lucas Merolla served a one-game suspension Friday, so those will be the main options to fill in the lineup while Samir is unavailable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now