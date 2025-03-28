Fantasy Soccer
Samir

Samir News: On bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 7:31pm

Samir (thigh) is on the bench in Friday's matchup versus Atlas.

Samir should be ready for a few minutes of play as an alternative to Lucas Merolla, Facundo Ezequiel Almada and Christopher Castro in the back three. This news means a great boost to the squad's depth, as the Brazilian is usually reliable in terms of defensive stats, having made multiple clearances in six of his seven Clausura appearances.

Samir
Mazatlán

