Samir News: Starting versus Cruz Azul
Samir (concussion) is in the starting lineup Friday against Cruz Azul.
Samir ultimately came out of concussion protocol in time for this match, replacing the suspended Lucas Merolla in the lineup. The Brazilian made multiple clearances in each of his first five appearances of the year before being injured on Feb. 22 at Necaxa. He'll be reliable for defensive production if given significant time on the field.
