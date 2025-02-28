Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samir headshot

Samir News: Starting versus Cruz Azul

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Samir (concussion) is in the starting lineup Friday against Cruz Azul.

Samir ultimately came out of concussion protocol in time for this match, replacing the suspended Lucas Merolla in the lineup. The Brazilian made multiple clearances in each of his first five appearances of the year before being injured on Feb. 22 at Necaxa. He'll be reliable for defensive production if given significant time on the field.

Samir
Mazatlán
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now