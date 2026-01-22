Baidoo suffered a hamstring injury in training and is a big doubt for Saturday's clash against Marseille. The defender will likely be a late call after the final training session but coach Pierre Sage seemed pessimistic about his situation. A potential absence of the center back would be a massive blow for the Sang et Or since he is an undisputed starter in the back-three and he will have to be replaced in case he has to miss the clash, with either a change of system or a full back playing in central defense, according to coach Pierre Sage. Ruben Aguilar could be the one starting in a more central role against the Olympians if Baidoo misses the call.