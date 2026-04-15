Samson Baidoo Injury: Could return Friday

Baidoo (hamstring) was spotted back in full team training again Wednesday and could be an option for Friday's clash against Toulouse, according to coach Pierre Sage.

Baidoo has been training for weeks without being cleared for match action, with coach Pierre Sage previously admitting he had no idea what was preventing the defender from playing despite being pain-free. His presence in full team training Wednesday is the most encouraging sign yet that his involvement in upcoming fixtures is drawing closer, with Friday's clash against Toulouse potentially coming into play. That said, Nidal Celik has been performing well in his absence and Sage is known for a cautious approach, so expect Baidoo to be eased back gradually rather than thrown straight into the starting lineup even once he is cleared to feature.