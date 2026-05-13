Samson Baidoo Injury: Forced off against PSG

Baidoo (undisclosed) was forced off during Wednesday's 2-0 loss against PSG with an apparent injury, leaving his availability for the season finale against Lyon and the Coupe de France final against Nice uncertain, according to coach Pierre Sage, per Les Lensois. "He is for the moment disappointed, a little worried. It is not set in stone. We are waiting for the examinations and in any case we will give 100% of what we can give so that he can play against Nice. In any case, he is scared and it shows it."

Baidoo had been in strong form heading into the PSG fixture and his potential absence for the Coupe de France final against Nice would be a significant blow for Lens. The club will have a clearer picture once the medical examinations are completed, with manager Sage refusing to rule out his involvement while acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the nature of the issue. If he has to miss time, Nidal Celik will likely replace him in the back-three.