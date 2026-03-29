Samson Baidoo Injury: Returns to training ahead derby

Baidoo (hamstring) was back in team training during the international break and is in contention to feature in the April. 4 derby against Lille, according to the club.

Baidoo has been a big miss for Lens over the last six games, but getting back on the grass ahead of one of the biggest fixtures on the calendar is great news for the Sang et Or. That said, don't expect him to be thrown straight into the fire since the staff will almost certainly ease him back in carefully after such a lengthy absence, which means Nidal Celik could hold onto his starting spot in the back three a little longer. Still, just having Baidoo back in the mix for a derby is a boost in itself.