Samson Baidoo Injury: Should return after break

Baidoo (hamstring) is expected to return after the international break, according to coach Pierre Sage.

Baidoo has missed the last three matches and is expected to remain on the sidelines for a few more weeks due to a hamstring injury that will likely keep him out until after the March international break. This is a significant blow for Lens since Baidoo has been a locked-in starter in the back three this season. His absence forces a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Nidal Celik currently getting the nod to step into his spot.