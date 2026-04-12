Samson Baidoo Injury: Status unclear despite training

Baidoo (hamstring) has been training for weeks but remains unavailable for selection, with coach Pierre Sage admitting he has no idea when the defender will return, according to La Voix du Nord. "I don't even know what to tell you anymore about him, I'm sorry. You are in the same position as me and I am very impatient to see him back on the pitch. Baidoo is training and not feeling pain, but training is not playing."

Baidoo has been sidelined since mid-February with a hamstring injury, and the situation has become increasingly puzzling for Lens with the defender continuing to train without being cleared for match action. Coach Sage was candid about his frustration, confirming the muscular fibers are still the stumbling block despite the absence of pain, and when asked what is preventing him from playing, the coach simply replied that he had no idea. The timeline remains completely open, leaving one of Lens' most important defensive figures stuck in a frustrating limbo heading into the final stretch of the season. Nidal Celik is expected to keep the role in the back-three for the Sang et Or until Baidoo returns to full fitness.