Samson Baidoo Injury: Will miss rest of season

Baidoo (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of the season after medical examinations confirmed he suffered a left hamstring injury during Wednesday's clash against PSG, according to L'Equipe.

Baidoo had only recently returned from an 11-match absence with a right hamstring injury before the new problem struck on the opposite side, making this a devastating blow for both player and Lens heading into the biggest fixture of their season. The defender ends what had been a breakout campaign with two goals, one assist, 34 tackles, 23 interceptions and 83 clearances across 23 Ligue 1 appearances, having established himself as one of the most reliable center-backs in the division before injuries disrupted his season. His availability for the World Cup with Austria also remains uncertain pending a more precise diagnosis, with Lens set to line up Arthur Masuaku, Kyllian Anderson Antonio or Nidal Celik alongside Pierre Ganiou and Malang Sarr in central defense at the Stade de France for the Coupe de France final on May 22.