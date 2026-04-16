Samson Baidoo News: Makes squad, set to start Friday

Baidoo (hamstring) has been included in the matchday squad for Friday's clash against Toulouse and is expected to start, the club posted.

Baidoo's return ends one of the most puzzling situations of the Ligue 1 season, having trained for weeks without being cleared for match action despite being pain-free. The defender had been a key figure in Lens' back three before his February injury, and his return to the starting lineup is a significant boost for coach Pierre Sage's side as they push through the final stretch of a season with plenty still to play for.