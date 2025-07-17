Samson Baidoo News: Transfers to Lens

Baidoo has completed a transfer to Lens from Salzburg, according to his new club.

Baidoo is seeing a new landing spot this offseason after a few years with Salzburg, as he will head to France and join Lens. He saw 43 appearances between all competitions last season for a decent campaign, starting in 41 of those games. He likley won't see the same time right away but will have a chance of breaking into a decent role, having plenty of room to progress at age 21.