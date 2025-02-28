Samu Costa Injury: Available for Sunday

Costa (strain) has missed the last two games but will be back in the squad for Sunday's clash against Alaves, coach Jagoba Arrasate said in a press conference. "Both Samu Costa and Morlanes have trained normally and will be on the list."

