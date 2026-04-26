Samu Costa News: Assists in 2-1 defeat

Samu Costa assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Deportivo Alaves.

Costa provided his second assist of the season as he combined with Jan Virgili to open the scoring. Mallorca would concede twice in the second half to lose the match 2-1. Both of his assists have come in the last three games, and he has a goal involvement in the last three matches. This assist was his only chance created in the game, and he has created a chance in each of the last three matches.