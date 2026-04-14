Samu Costa News: Assists opener in 3-0 win

Samu Costa assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Samu Costa assisted Vedat Muriqi to open the scoring as Mallorca went on to win 3-0 against Rayo Vallecano. This was his first assist of the season, having also scored five this year. The assist came from his only chance created in the last eight games. He also took two shots in the game, which was his eighth time taking this amount in a game this season.