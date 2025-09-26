Samu Costa retreated to the Mallorca bench Wednesday after he was included in the starting XI for this first this season in their previous fixture. The veteran midfielder matched a team-high with two shot attempts (one on goal) and made six clearances across his 46-minute shift. After making 32 appearances (31 starts) during the 2024\/2025 campaign with Mallorca, Samu Costa has fallen down the pecking order to begin the 2025\/2026 campaign as he has started just once across his four league appearances.