Samu Costa News: Nets headed goal

Samu Costa scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Valencia.

Samu Costa opened the scoring Tuesday with a back post header to give Mallorca an early edge in what would result in a 1-1 draw versus Valencia. In addition to his goal, the midfielder added three tackles (two won) and two clearances to the defensive effort across his 90 minute shift. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Samu Costa has scored twice, assisted once and played the full 90 minutes three times.