Samu Costa News: Scores against Espanyol

Samu Costa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Espanyol.

Costa scored a brilliant goal, turning his defender and slotting the ball into the bottom right corner. The defensive midfielder has found success going forward this season, now with five goals from 22 shots, showing strong attacking upside for his position. His 44 tackles and 19 interceptions still highlight that most of his impact comes defensively, but he clearly has the ability to contribute in attack as well. His next fixture will be against Elche, who sit 18th, making it a favorable opportunity to continue both his defensive and attacking output.