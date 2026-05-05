Samu Costa headshot

Samu Costa News: Scores game-winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Costa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 1-0 win versus Girona.

Costa is known for his tenacity and ball-winning ability in midfield, but the Portuguese appeared all alone near the six-yard box and drilled a powerful header into the back of the net after a cross from Johan Mojica. Despite having a defensive-minded role, this has been a career-best year for Costa. He has seven goals in league play, and has recorded five goal contributions (three goals, two assists) over his last seven contests.

Samu Costa
Mallorca
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