Samu Costa News: Suspension served

Costa is an option for the final two games of the season after being ineligible in Wednesday's loss to Getafe.

Costa will aim to make an immediate return, having played a consistent role throughout the campaign. Despite being a nominal defensive midfielder, he has played on the right wing lately and has scored two goals while providing two assists over his last five starts, so he'll look to extend his momentum in the final couple of games. He'll challenge Manu Morlanes and Jan Virgili for playing time going forward.