Samu Costa News: Will miss Getafe game

Costa will miss the upcoming trip to Getafe after picking up a yellow card in the 71st minute of Sunday's match against Villarreal, reaching the accumulation limit.

Costa had been one of Mallorca's most active players against Villarreal, contributing to the press, making runs into the box and attempting several shots on goal before the booking ended his afternoon. His absence is a notable blow for coach Martin Demichelis, who will need to reshuffle the midfield for the Getafe fixture. Antonio Sanchez is expected to be among the candidates to reclaim a starting role in the middle of the park in his absence.