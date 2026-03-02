Samuel Amo-Ameyaw Injury: Expected to return

Amo-Ameyaw (head) should be available for the midweek matchup versus Reims, with coach Gary O'Neil announcing he's back with the team, Dorian Faucherand of Alsa' Sports reports.

Amo-Ameyaw has apparently avoided a serious issue and should finally be an option in upcoming games, although he's likely to feature as a substitute. The youngster played just one minute over the last three league games and scored his last goal on Nov. 30, but he should be an offensive alternative to Diego Moreira on the right flank.