Samuel Amo-Ameyaw Injury: Forced off injured

Amo-Ameyaw (undisclosed) came off the bench for one minute before suffering an injury in Sunday's 3-1 win against Lyon.

Amo-Ameyaw barely had time to break a sweat in Sunday's win over the Gones, lasting just one minute before going down with an injury and being forced off late in the match. It's a tough break for the winger, who had only recently returned from illness and was looking to build momentum. He'll be evaluated over the next few days to determine the extent of the issue, though his absence shouldn't shake up the starting XI since he's primarily been deployed as a bench option for the Racing.