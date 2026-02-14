Samuel Amo-Ameyaw Injury: Not available against Marseille

Amo-Ameyaw (undisclosed) is not in the match squad for Saturday's clash against Marseille, the club posted.

Amo-Ameyaw picked up an undisclosed issue in the final training session before Saturday's trip to the Velodrome and did not travel with the squad. The versatile attacker is expected to undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the full extent of the issue. That said, his absence does not shake up Racing's starting XI, as he had made just two starts across his last nine Ligue 1 appearances.