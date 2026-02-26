Samuel Amo-Ameyaw Injury: Returns to training, option Friday

Amo-Ameyaw (head) was in training Thursday and is an option for Friday's match against Lens.

Amo-Aweyaw had to leave the field with a head injury in the last match but has made a quick turnaround, with the forward already training Thursday. That said, it should leave the midfielder fit for Friday. He has only started in four of his 17 appearances this season while notching two goal contributions, likely to earn a bench spot Friday.