Samuel Amo-Ameyaw News: Credited with assist in win

Amo-Ameyaw assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus Nantes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Amo-Ameyaw was credited with an assist in the goal scored by Maximilian Oyedele, but most of the credit should go to the midfielder. Amo-Ameyaw has one goal and two assists on the season, but as a player who has spent most of the season as a substitute, his fantasy upside isn't very high.