Samuel Amo-Ameyaw

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw News: First Strasbourg appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Amo-Ameyaw registered two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Toulouse.

Amo-Ameyaw saw his first appearance since transferring to Strasbourg, seeing 79 minutes and the start Sunday. He had a solid outing on the right flank, notching one chance created, two shots and four crosses. He also added a bit in the defense, with one clearance and three tackles.

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw
Strasbourg
