Samuel Amo-Ameyaw News: Returns in French Cup

Amo-Ameyaw (head) featured off bench in Tuesday's win against Reims in the Coupe de France, confirming he is back available for Strasbourg.

Amo-Ameyaw had been in concussion protocols for a week after suffering a head injury, but the forward has now cleared the issue and returned to action off the bench in Tuesday's Coupe de France win against Reims. This is great news for Racing as they regain another attacking option in the squad, though he is still expected to continue in a bench role moving forward.