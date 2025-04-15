Samuel Amo-Ameyaw News: Scores against Nice

Amo-Ameyaw scored a goal off two shots during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Nice.

Amo-Ameyaw made the second senior start of his career and his fourth consecutive appearance for Strasbourg and once again shined. In the 54th minute, the youngster picked the ball up at the right side of the box and fired a right-footed shot that still got help from a deflection before going in. This was the second goal over the last three appearances for Amo-Ameyaw, who will hope to keep getting significant playing time during the final stretch of the campaign.