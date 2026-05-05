Samuel Amo-Ameyaw News: Scores opener in defeat

Amo-Ameyaw scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Toulouse.

Amo-Ameyaw fired Strasbourg in front in the 27th minute, cutting in from the right wing and whipping a clean strike into the far corner past Guillaume Restes just moments after Sebastian Nanasi rattled the post, marking his second Ligue 1 goal of the season. He was the main spark in the attack for a heavily rotated side, consistently driving play and creating problems in the final third. The winger wrapped up the night with a goal and three shots, including two on target, while also putting in work defensively with two tackles.