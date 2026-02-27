Samuel Chukwueze Injury: Could play Sunday
Chukwueze (calf) is questionable for Sunday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Marco Silva. "Samuel has been in and out of contention, but he's had a good week."
Chukwueze is looking to be on the right side of his return Sunday, with the attacker likely to play after missing their past two games. This is huge news for the club after the loss of Kevin (foot) for at least a few games and possibly more, leaving Chukwueze and Oscar Bobb as top replacements. That said, he will look to start on the left wing if fit, although they may be cautious with his return after just losing another winger.
