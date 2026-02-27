Samuel Chukwueze headshot

Samuel Chukwueze Injury: Could play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Chukwueze (calf) is questionable for Sunday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Marco Silva. "Samuel has been in and out of contention, but he's had a good week."

Chukwueze is looking to be on the right side of his return Sunday, with the attacker likely to play after missing their past two games. This is huge news for the club after the loss of Kevin (foot) for at least a few games and possibly more, leaving Chukwueze and Oscar Bobb as top replacements. That said, he will look to start on the left wing if fit, although they may be cautious with his return after just losing another winger.

Samuel Chukwueze
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Chukwueze See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Chukwueze See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 7
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago
FPL Gameweek 25: January Transfer Window Impact
SOC
FPL Gameweek 25: January Transfer Window Impact
Author Image
Jonny Black
22 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago