Samuel Chukwueze headshot

Samuel Chukwueze Injury: Out vs. Sunderland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Chukwueze is out for Sunday's game against Sunderland due to a calf injury, manager Marco Silva told media during Friday's pre-match press conference. "[Samuel] Chukwueze is going to be out, he picked up a knock to his calf after the Manchester City game."

Chukwueze didn't play in the 2-1 win over Stoke City in the FA Cup on Feb. 15, and he'll also be sidelined for this matchup. He was coming off three straight starts before the injury, and his absence should open the door for the presence of either Kevin or Oscar Bobb in the attacking line.

Samuel Chukwueze
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Chukwueze See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Chukwueze See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 7
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
FPL Gameweek 25: January Transfer Window Impact
SOC
FPL Gameweek 25: January Transfer Window Impact
Author Image
Jonny Black
15 days ago