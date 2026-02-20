Samuel Chukwueze Injury: Out vs. Sunderland
Chukwueze is out for Sunday's game against Sunderland due to a calf injury, manager Marco Silva told media during Friday's pre-match press conference. "[Samuel] Chukwueze is going to be out, he picked up a knock to his calf after the Manchester City game."
Chukwueze didn't play in the 2-1 win over Stoke City in the FA Cup on Feb. 15, and he'll also be sidelined for this matchup. He was coming off three straight starts before the injury, and his absence should open the door for the presence of either Kevin or Oscar Bobb in the attacking line.
