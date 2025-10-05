Chuckwueze took to the field after 68 minutes Friday and made a material impact by providing the assist for Fulham's opening goal scored by Ryan Sessegnon. The goal contribution was well deserved, he immediately influenced the game with his playmaking, and showed good creativity with 25 passes and winning two of the four duels he engaged in. The striker joined the Cottagers from AC Milan on loan at the end of August, this was just his second appearance and he is yet to get a start. It is unlikely he will displace usual starting forward, Harry Wilson, in the short term.