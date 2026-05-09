Samuel Chukwueze headshot

Samuel Chukwueze News: Fails to provide spark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Chukwueze recorded five crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against AFC Bournemouth.

None of Chukwueze's crosses were accurate, and he was unable to spark a lethargic Fulham side in the second half. The attacker will need to do better if he's brought on against Wolves but the matchup is better, as the team has allowed a whopping 66 goals in EPL play this season.

Samuel Chukwueze
Fulham
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