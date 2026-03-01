Samuel Chukwueze headshot

Samuel Chukwueze News: Finds bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Chukwueze (calf) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Tottenham.

Chukwueze was looking for a return Sunday and has earned his spot in the squad, with the attacker fit for a bench spot. With three straight starts before his injury, he will look to capture a starting role after testing his legs, competing with Oscar Bobb for time after the injury to Kevin.

Samuel Chukwueze
Fulham
