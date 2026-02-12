Samuel Chukwueze headshot

Samuel Chukwueze News: Whips in three crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Chukwueze registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 loss versus Manchester City.

Chukwueze earned a third straight start Wednesday and recorded a decent match from the flank, with a shot, two chances created and three crosses, although it was a third straight game without a goal contribution. He remains at three goals and four assists in 13 appearances this season.

Samuel Chukwueze
Fulham
