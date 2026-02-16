Samuel Essende News: Moves to Young Boys

Essende is joining Swiss club Young Boys following a transfer from Augsburg, who made his departure official Monday.

Essende will try to find more opportunities to play in his new squad after making 14 appearances and scoring one goal during the 2025/26 Bundesliga campaign. The striker had been more productive in the previous campaign, when he tallied seven goals and two assists across 30 games played for Augsburg. Michael Gregoritsch and Mert Komur should continue to feature now that Essende is no longer on the team.