Samuel Essende headshot

Samuel Essende News: Scores within minute of coming on

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Essende scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim.

Essende was subbed on at half time in the game away to Hoffenheim and scored within a minute. He linked up with Cedric Zesiger for his sixth goal of the season. He has now started the last five games for Augsburg and this was his first goal in the last eight games he has played in.

