Grandsir has signed a deal with Ligue 2 side SM Caen from La Havre, ending his time in the first division of French Football.

Grandsir joined Le Havre from the Los Angeles Galaxy last season, failing to become a starter for the side with just four starts in 29 Ligue 1 appearance since the 2023/24 campaign. He will look to get more playing the in Ligue 2 with Caen.