Samuel Iling-Junior headshot

Samuel Iling-Junior Injury: Returning in Parma bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Iling-Junior (coach's decision) has been included in Pisa's squad list to face Parma on Saturday.

Iling-Junior has been reintegrated after three matches since Matteo Tramoni and Rafiu Durosinmi are missing because of late undisclosed injuries, restoring some depth in multiple roles. He has tallied one key pass, five crosses (one accurate) and two tackles (two won) in his last five showings (one start).

Samuel Iling-Junior
Pisa
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