Samuel Iling-Junior Injury: Unavailable versus Torino

Iling-Junior hasn't been called up for Saturday's contest against Torino due to a coach's decision, Sesta Porta informed.

Iling-Junior has been frequently deployed as a sub in recent fixtures, but the gaffer decided to exclude him altogether for this one, picking Juan Cuadrado (illness) and Calvín Stengs over him. The decision isn't necessarily permanent but could last for multiple games, as has been the case for other players.